‘Arrow’s Katherine McNamara Shares Wrap Party Photo With Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards

While it will be several more weeks before Arrow‘s season finale airs, The CW series’ recently wrapped filming on Season 7. While the finale is shrouded in secrecy and series star Stephen Amell declared production on the episode to be “slowly sucking the life” out of him, now that that part of the work is done the cast is celebrating the wrap — and Katherine McNamara is giving fans a peek at the party in a new photo.

McNamara, who plays Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak’s daughter Mia in the flash-forward “Star City 2040” timeline on Arrow, took to Twitter with a photo of herself with Emily Bett Rickards and Amell — her on-screen parents — at the Arrow wrap party. You can check it out below.

The photo is sure to delight fans who have embraced McNamara as well as her character, Mia. As Oliver and Felicity’s daughter, Mia represents something of an endgame of sorts for the fan-favorite “Olicity” pairing, a natural extension of the couple’s relationship after they were married during Season 6. And while McNamara’s photo is decidedly out of character, for fans it goes along nicely with a photo recently shared by consulting producer Marc Guggenheim from the set of Arrow, specifically from the “Star City 2040” episode featuring Oliver (Amell) and Felicity (Rickards) with newborn Mia — an image fans have been sharing in the comments to McNamara’s post.

However, for fans the photo is also bittersweet. With Season 7 having wrapped, it also marks the end of Rickards’ time on Arrow. The actress revealed late last month that she would not be returning to the series for Season 8 — the final one for Arrow. Instead, when Season 7 ends, so does her time on the show, something that current showrunner Beth Schwartz has since confirmed will be addressed before the season ends rather than touching on it in Season 8’s premiere.

“[It] is addressed at the end of this season,” Schwartz said.

As for McNamara’s future on Arrow, that remains a mystery. The flash-forwards are expected to continue through the remainder of Season 7, but it’s unclear if we will get more of them in Season 8 or if there will be some sort of time jump for Arrow‘s final season. The time jump idea is considered unlikely by many fans, considering that Arrow‘s final season — which will be an abbreviated 10 episodes — roughly lines up with this fall’s crossover event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, an event where it’s believed that Oliver Queen may meet his end, thanks to a mysterious deal he made with The Monitor in last fall’s “Elseworlds”.

Arrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

