‘Arrow’ Launches The CW’s February With an Oliver/Dinah Showdown

The CW has released the official synopsis for “All For Nothing,” the February 1 episode of Arrow.

In the episode, Oliver Queen and Dinah Drake continue what has been a running theme of this season — that the old and new members of Team Arrow can’t seem to get it together. The result is a confrontation that plays right into Cayden James’s hands.

OLIVER AND DINAH FACE OFF — Oliver (Stephen Amell) continues his battle with Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson). Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) and Oliver have a major disagreement that endangers the life of one of their own.

Mairzee Almas, who directed the acclaimed season 5 finale, directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Oscar Balderrama.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m., following new episodes of Supernatural on The CW.

“All For Nothing” debuts on February 1.