‘Arrow’ Midseason Extended Trailer Released

The CW has released an extended midseason trailer for Arrow ahead of tomorrow’s midseason premiere episode, “Divided.”

The episode will see a fractured Team Arrow pushing forward to take on Cayden James (Michael Emerson) and his team of villains, a challenge made even more difficult considering that Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy), Curtis Holt/Mister Terrific (Echo Kellum) and Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez) have struck out on their own as a team after leaving Team Arrow in the midseason finale. You can check out the promo above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the promo shows, the divide of Team Arrow as well as his control of Star City’s infrastructure has all been part of James’ plan and has primed Star City for what Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) called a takeover. With the villains getting the upper hand, that appears to be exactly James’ plan. Emerson recently told ComicBook.com that James has his own “axis of evil” on Arrow this season.

“It’s like an axis of evil on the show,” Emerson said. “It’s fun because all these characters are so different, one from another, that they live up to the breadth and specificity of good comic characters, but it’s fun and a little thrilling to see them embodied by real humans with different ways of thinking, dialects, or physical carriage, different styles.”

But what is James and his axis of evil up to? While the show has established that James is motivated by something that happened with his son, Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim has teased that there are some very unexpected things coming up with the villain and that there is so much more to the story.

“We’ve got some very, I think, unexpected things coming up with Michael’s character,” Guggenheim said. “But I think the key to any villain is their motivation. I think you’ll start to see, in the early episodes once we come back from the break, a little bit more about what Cayden James is motivated by. You learned a bit about his son. There’s more to that story. There’s actually a lot more to that story.”

“Divided” will air on Thursday, January 18th at 9/8c on The CW.