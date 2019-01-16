‘Arrow’: “My Name Is Emiko Queen” Extended Trailer Released

The CW has released a new, extended promo for “My Name is Emiko Queen,” the upcoming midseason premiere of Arrow.

The episode will see Oliver (Stephen Amell) trying to get on with his life now that he’s out of prison and back to being the Green Arrow — this time working with the Star City Police Department rather than as a masked vigilante. Of course, the public might need some convincing about Oliver’s new role — something you can see in the promo above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oliver isn’t the only hero in costume on the streets of Star City, either. Wild Dog appears in the trailer back in the action and then there’s the matter of the new Green Arrow — Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka). The identity of this mysterious new Green Arrow has been building since the season premiere but in the final moments of Arrow‘s midseason finale it was revealed that this archer isn’t just some fan. Instead, it was revealed that the unnamed woman under the hood is Robert Queen’s daughter and while the name “Emiko” wasn’t uttered in the episode, comic book fans knew right away who the mystery archer was.

In comics, Emiko is the daughter of Robert Queen and Shado who is kidnapped and raised by Simon Lacroix/Kimodo as a baby. Emiko then grows up with Komodo and the Outsiders but kills her adoptive father when he is fighting Oliver. Emiko then returns to Seattle with Oliver where she lives with him and operates as his sidekick, Red Arrow.

How Arrow will adapt Emiko’s story for the series remains unclear. The show has already featured Shado as a love interest of Oliver’s and Komodo appeared in Season 3. Oliver has already also had a half-sister go down the vigilante route — Thea Queen (Willa Holland) so it’s anyone’s guess as to how the show will adapt the character.

An even bigger question than how the series will adapt Emiko is why Emiko is suiting up as the Green Arrow. There are several interesting avenues Arrow can go down in regard to Emiko, especially given the show’s current focus on Oliver’s legacy.

“The only thing that is left for him to do — and he doesn’t need to die to do this — is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said in a previous interview. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

You can check out the synopsis for “My Name is Emiko Queen” below.

OLIVER RETURNS TO HIS REGULAR LIFE IN STAR CITY

Oliver (Stephen Amell) is ready to get back to work with the SCPD and to focus on his marriage with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). However, when Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) tasks Oliver with tracking the new Green Arrow (Sea Shimooka) things take a surprising turn. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) must answer to ARGUS about Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “My Name is Emiko Queen” will debut on January 21.