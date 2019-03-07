‘Arrow’: “New Team Arrow” Reacts to Series Ending

Earlier today, Arrow star Stephen Amell revealed that the show will end after an abbreviated, ten-episode run next season.

Shortly thereafter, Amell elaborated on the reasons for the show ending in a heartfelt video posted to Facebook, and now the various actors who made up “New Team Arrow” have tweeted responses as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those not quite caught up, “New Team Arrow” refers to the group of characters brought in to revitalize the team in season five, after Oliver, Felicity, and Diggle briefly broke up Original Team Arrow. Also fleetingly known as the Outsiders (presumably before they realized there was a Black Lightning series coming that was going to want that name), NTA included Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez), Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum), Dinah Lance (Juliana Harkavy), Artemis (Madison McLaughlin), and Ragman (Joe Dinicol).

The group worked with Oliver throughout season five (except Artemis, who turned out to be a spy for Prometheus), but splintered into their own unit in season six after having a disagreement with the way Oliver ran things. Unlike OTA, the “new” team ran by consensus with no hierarchy, until it was disbanded when they rejoined Team Arrow to help them battle Ricardo Diaz.

While Dinicol, who has not been on the series in quite some time and does not tweet regularly, has not yet had a social media reaction to the series’ end, the rest of NTA had something to say about it…

Wow! End of an era. #Arrow made so many of my dreams come true. So thankful to have played my part on this amazing series. Gonna be sad to see it go. #8SeasonsAndAMovie — Echo Kellum (@EchoK) March 7, 2019

Thankful and grateful to have had the chance to bring #WildDog to life on #Arrow. Thank you to all the writers and producers and cast and crew for welcoming me with open arms. And a big hug to all the fans for the love. It’s our job to give you an amazing last 10 episodes. ❤️🙏🏼 — Rick Gonzalez (@officialrickg) March 7, 2019

family ❤️ big time love for this whole crew. my time on arrow was always fun and supportive and also pretty sure I had to change my underwear from laughing too hard (thx a lot @ embett and echo) (joe and rick are funny too) pic.twitter.com/G8aH1NcyBc — Madison McLaughlin (@MadisonMcLaugh) March 7, 2019

While not technically a member of Team Arrow, brand-new season seven cast member Katherine McNamara, who plays Olicity Baby Mia Smoak, chimed in as well…

It’s been an honor bringing #MiaSmoak to life & joining the #Arrowverse. Congrats @StephenAmell & the @CW_Arrow family on an incredible accomplishment & the opportunity to finish the journey the way it deserves. So keep watching-we are going to kick ass ‘til the bitter end.💚🏹🖤 //t.co/VZSew5jTXu — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) March 7, 2019

…and so did Beth Schwartz, who has been around basically since the beginning but who became the series’ showrunner this season.

Can’t express what these past seven years have meant to me… so grateful for this insane journey and for the amazing people I’ve met along the way. Thank you to the best writers, cast, crew and to all the fans. //t.co/fBSgek5eM7 — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) March 7, 2019

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW.