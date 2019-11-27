Arrow: Oliver Accepts His Fate in New “Purgatory” Promo

You can’t fight your fight. That’s been a message that The Monitor has been trying to send the heroes of The Arrowverse since his arrival during last season’s “Elseworlds” crossover. It’s a message that Arrow‘s Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in particular has struggled with during the show’s eighth and final season and for good reason. Oliver’s fated to die in order to save the Multiverse in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and it seems like the man who saved Star City may finally accept that fate in a new promo for next week’s midseason finale, “Purgatory”.

In the video, which you can check out above, Oliver tells his loved ones that he is going to save the Multiverse in order for there to be a world for his children to grow up in. It’s a poignant moment of acceptance but also strength as the literal end of the world is just around the corner. Of course, before Crisis arrives Oliver has one final mission to Lian Yu — and according to the episode synopsis, it’s one that will see the hero get help from an old friend — Yao Fei, the man who gave him his first hood and quiver. You can check out the official synopsis below.

BYRON MANN GUEST STARS – Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) mission takes him to Lian Yu where he tries to ignore the repercussions of the looming Crisis until he receives help from an old friend. Meanwhile, a united Team Arrow faces a recognizable villain. James Bamford directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto & Rebecca Rosenberg.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.