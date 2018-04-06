‘Arrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “Brothers In Arms”

“Brothers In Arms” starts with a group of police officers assembled by Dinah. We find out the group consists of those that Dinah has personally vetted and confirmed not to be on Ricardo Diaz’s payroll.

Dinah tasks the group with following Anatoly and a few other members of the Bratva. They track down Anatoly, and with the help of Oliver and Diggle, they take down the members of the Bratva.

Dinah and Oliver return to City Hall and Dinah gives Oliver some time to interrogate Anatoly. Oliver approaches Anatoly about the crooked cops to which Anatoly reveals that many more city employees than just cops are on Diaz’s payroll.

Lance busts in the room to tell him the district attorney is dropping any and all charges against Anatoly and his men.

At Arrow HQ, Diggle tries convincing Oliver to let him wear the green hood again, and when Oliver refuses, Diggle storms off upset.

Diaz approaches one of the cops that was investigating Diaz’s dirty cops. Diaz districts the good cop long enough for Anatoly to sneak up behind him and shoot him.

Team Arrow catches wind of the murder of Officer Hurst, and they instantly realize Anatoly and Diaz are behind it.

Diggle goes to speak with Lyla at ARGUS HQ. She hands over some intel the agency has on Diaz and his Vertigo trade.

Oliver calls Captain Hill and District Attorney Armand into his office and makes them admit they’re working for Diaz. They both reveal they have circumstances in their life that require the money from Diaz. Oliver fires both of them immediately.

Lance has gone home to speak with Black Siren, and we find out that she’s still texting Ricardo Diaz.

Oliver sits down to talk with Diggle about the green hood. Diggle seems OK with Oliver’s decision, and tells his friend that he appreciates the honesty.

Felicity tells the pair she has a location of one of Diaz’s primary Vertigo dealers. They suit up and go to the location to question the dealer. About as he’s ready to spill the beans, the dealer is shot and killed by his girlfriend, who exclaims that she’s more loyal to Diaz than she is her boyfriend.

Oliver and Diggle return to Arrow HQ, and they argue about how each other handled the situation at the Vertigo dealer’s residence. Diggle yells at Oliver, complaining that his friend doesn’t trust his decisions.

Siren finds a door at the Lance residence ajar, and she’s surprised by Ricardo Diaz, who’s brought her dinner.

Diggle returns to speak with Lyla about his argument with Oliver.

After speaking with Lyla, Diggle turns to talk to Oliver. He explains to Oliver that his frustrations were never with the green hood. Rather, his frustrations laid with the person who wore it: Oliver.

Diggle confesses that putting the team under surveillance was a mistake, and Oliver gets upset as he thinks Diggle helped him make that decision.

The argument escalates until Oliver brings up Diggle killing his own brother, after which Diggle punches Oliver, and the two start fighting. The two continue fighting until Felicity walks in and splits them up.

Felicity tells the two that she’s uncovered the location of Diaz’s new Vertigo operation. Diggle apologizes to Oliver, and the two suit up to go track down the operation.

Curtis and Dinah are working with a few of the good cops on trying to weed out the corrupt cops when they’re approached by all sides by the cops on Diaz’s payroll. One of them shoots Curtis, knocking him to the ground.

Oliver and Diggle arrive at the Vertigo warehouse and start taking out Diaz’s henchmen. They lace the facility with explosives and upon their departure from the building, they level it with an explosion.

Curtis wakes up and works with Dinah to get their group evacuated from the gunfight at the Helix building.

Oliver and Diggle return to Arrow HQ, where the latter apologizes again for what he said to Oliver. He pauses before continuing to admit he’s still right in the thought that Oliver’s leadership skills leave much to be desired. Diggle tells Oliver that he’s done being a part of his team.

Curtis and Dinah are continuing to take care of Rene’s daughter. They’re cleaning Rene’s apartment when Nick — the officer Curtis is dating — knocks on the door. He tells Dinah that Captain Hill has fired both of them and any other cop that wasn’t on Diaz’s payroll.

Diggle’s speaking to Lyla, who offers him a job at ARGUS.

Oliver turns on the TV to find that Armand is trying to pursue obstruction of justice charges against the mayor.