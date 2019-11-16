Arrow: Paul Blackthorne Returns as Quentin Lance in “Reset” Photos

As Arrow works its way through its final season, the show that started The CW‘s Arrowverse has been working its way to the end while also taking something of a trip down memory lane. In the episodes of Season 8 thus far, Arrow has revisited old locations and familiar faces as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) heads ever closer to his demise in the coming “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Now, in new photos from the upcoming episode “Reset” another familiar face returns — Paul Blackthorne as Quentin Lance.

It was announced earlier this month that Blackthorne will be returning to Arrow, appearing in multiple episodes over the course of the final season. It’s not exactly clear who Quentin will return. As fans will recall, Quentin died at the end of Season 6, jumping in front of a bullet to save Earth-2’s Laurel — a doppelganger for his own daughter. While that death seemed very final, one of the hallmarks of Arrow‘s final season has been that anything is possible, including time travel. Recently the adult Mia (Katherine McNamara), William (Ben Lewis) and Conner (Joseph David-Jones) all appeared in 2019, plucked presumably by The Monitor from their own 2040 timeline. With that in mind, it’s possible that Quentin’s appearance is also time travel related.

You can check out the official episode synopsis for “Reset” below and continue on for photos from the David Ramsey-directed episode.

YOU CAN’T FIGHT YOUR FATE – After being double-crossed by Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson), Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself facing a life or death situation that seems very familiar. Laurel (Katie Cassidy) has the opportunity to make amends with the past. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Maya Houston.

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Reset” debuts November 26.

