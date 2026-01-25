Shonen Jump Officially Cancels Another Major Jump Series for 2026

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has officially cancelled its second major series for the year, and this one only made it to 30 chapters before it got the axe. Shonen Jump has kicked off a new year of the magazine, and with it are going to be plenty of shake ups as the magazine looks for its next hit. Following a cancellation last week with the quick end of Yuka Kawaguchi’s Otr of the Flame, the magazine has followed it up with yet another cancellation as it gets ready for another series to get their opportunity.

Following reports earlier in the week indicating a quick end to the series was coming, Shonen Jump has now officially brought Togo Goto and Kento Matsuura’s Harukaze Mound to an end. Just a little over six months and 30 chapters from its original debut in the magazine, this baseball series really just didn’t have any luck with fans as it didn’t get much traction with any of its chapters. Now that the series is complete, it’s time for the creators to move on.

Shonen Jump Cancels Harukaze Mound After 30 Chapters

Togo Goto and Kento Matsuura’s Harukaze Mound officially comes to an end with Chapter 30 of the manga, and it has to wrap up its story quickly. Thankfully, it’s able to wrap up its final game as Hinazakura High School is able to beat Shuzan. But after all of that, the story then has to quickly flash forward to give fans some kind of closure. With its twins at the center both dreaming of playing in the Koshien some day, the series was leading fans on a journey to see the two brothers and rivals eventually make their dreams come true like most sports series within Shonen Jump.

But with this cancellation (that fans had been worried about for quite a while as the story sped up), the series then has to reveal that future with a narrator that explains Hinazakura was able to make it to the Koshien with their team of rambunctious first year players. Then at the finals, the team then needs to properly face off against their rivals, Hosenka Jitsugyo High School, who fans got to see a bit of action from in the earliest chapters. And unfortunately, it all ends just as the final game begins.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump?

It’s a bit of a bummer for Harukaze Mound to end with Shonen Jump as there aren’t many other sports series in the magazine, and it’s something that it really needs right now. But for one reason or another it never seemed to resonate with fans, and this creator duo takes another unfortunate it. Like how Kawaguchi was cancelled last week following a cancelled debut years before, Togo and Matsuura had their previous effort, Phantom Seer, cancelled with a little over 30 chapters. This was their second major attempt, and it just didn’t connect.

As Shonen Jump prepares for two more series this Winter, a new series is going to be taking Harukaze Mound‘s place. But there’s also going to be another series coming to an end. It’s yet to be revealed if it’s going to be another cancellation or a long running series reaching a natural end point, so fans need to keep an eye out close to see what’s coming next.

