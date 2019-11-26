Quentin Lance Returns in Arrow Reset Sneak Peek

Tonight’s episode of Arrow continues the show’s march towards not just “Crisis on Infinite Earths” coming in just a couple of weeks, but the end of Arrow after eight seasons as well. As The CW series works toward its finale, it’s been seeing the return of many important and beloved characters from its long run and tonight that includes the return of Paul Blackthorne‘s Quentin Lance. Now, ahead of tonight’s episode, “Reset”, The CW has released a sneak peek clip of that return — with Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) being a bit protective of him.

In the clip, which you can check out above, armed mercenaries have stormed the police precinct and are demanding to speak with the mayor — Quentin Lance. Dinah is unwilling to allow him to put himself out there and neither is Green Arrow, but Lance prevails, insisting that he’ll put on a bulletproof vest, Green Arrow will have his back, and he can handle it. If it’s a scenario that feels a little familiar, that’s because it is. The official synopsis for tonight’s episode teases that things will be very familiar for Oliver/Green Arrow — which may not bode well for Lance. As fans may recall, Lance died at the end of the series’ sixth season having taken a bullet to save Earth-2’s Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rodgers).

Videos by ComicBook.com

YOU CAN’T FIGHT YOUR FATE – After being double-crossed by Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson), Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself facing a life or death situation that seems very familiar. Laurel (Katie Cassidy) has the opportunity to make amends with the past. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Maya Houston.

The return of Blackthorne as Lance for Arrow‘s final season is one that was revealed earlier this month. Following the news of his return, Blackthorne took to Twitter to react to the news, saying: “Delighted to be popping back for a spot of #Arrow …. A pleasure and a privilege!” It also may end up being a pleasure for fans. Series star David Ramsey, who directs tonight’s episode, teased that Blackthorne is a bit of a scene-stealer in the episode.

In an interview with TV Guide, Ramsey didn’t explain quite how Lance returns, but he teased that things are very unconventional in terms of how it all comes together, but when it comes to Blackthorne’s work as Lance there’s some big emotional hits as the actor steals the scenes.

“I think he steals scenes, man,” Ramsey explained. “I think Paul was brilliant, brilliant, brilliant in this episode. There are things he had to do and create — a character to not only service his own arc but also the larger arc of Oliver’s — and he did it just brilliantly. I thought he was incredible in this episode.”

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Reset” airs November 26.