‘Arrow’ Stars Tease Big Surprise for Roy Harper’s Return

It has been awhile since Roy Harper graced any frames on Arrow, but that will change soon enough. The favorite is set to make a comeback this year in season seven, and Colton Haynes‘ co-stars say there are some unexpected twists behind the return.

Recently, a handful of Arrow stars hit up San Diego for Comic-Con International, and they couldn’t quit praising Roy’s return. Stephen Amell was the first to chime in as the star said fans couldn’t begin to guess the role Haynes will play this season.

“It’s fantastic, man! I love Colton! So having him back is terrific, and — you know — his stuff this season? I could give you an hour to guess, to pontificate as to what he’s going to be doing, and none of you would get it. It’s amazing.” (via CBR)

As for Juliana Harkavy and Rick Gonzalez, the Team Arrow crew were just happy to have their friend back on set.

“Just as far as the overall feel on set, it’s been great, because everyone loves Colton,” Harkavy said. “I think everybody really missed him, so it feels more like a family with him and it feels more complete with him.”

“I’m excited to see the fans to see Colton back,” Gonzalez added. “Colton’s back!”

So far, there is no clear word on how Roy will factor into Arrow‘s new season or whether he will pick up his Arsenal alias. News about the character’s comeback went live in April, leaving fans eager to see how Roy has changed. However, with Thea (Willa Holland) having left the show, the vigilante will have some unexpected things to face should he return to Star City. To say the place has change would be putting it lightly, but the city can always use another archer.

As for Haynes, the actor has kept mum about his big return, but he did speak with ComicBook at SDCC about his comeback. When asked about Roy’s big role, the star had this to say:

“You guys have no idea what’s happening with Roy Harper. It’s a crazy storyline, I can say. It’s nothing like he’s been before. It’s going to shock [so many people]. I’m shocked right now. It’s going to shock a lot of people. Roy’s not the same person. I can’t say much, but we’re returning back to our roots on the show. Not the characters, but the show — We’re going back to how we were a couple of seasons ago. But it’s going to just be so good.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.