New ‘Arrow’ Set Photos Tease The Return of Present-Day Roy Harper

Even though he’s been appearing in the show’s flash-forwards, it appears like Arrow star Colton Haynes will be bringing his character back to the present-day timeline. While filming one of the last episodes of the season, paparazzi caught a picture of Haynes in his full red leather get-up on set beside Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards. The set photos were then confirmed by Arrow star David Paul Ramsey, who shared a selfie of the cast, including Haynes.

The actor hasn’t been a series regular since Season Three and has only appeared in a few episodes between then and the current season. Last year, he appeared in just two episodes while he was only mentioned in name during the entire duration of Season Five.

Throughout this season, Harper has only appeared in flash-forwards as he works alongside an older Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) and the Queen/Smoak children as they work on solving a mystery Felicity left behind in the wake of her death. It has yet to be revealed how Roy returns to Star City in the present timeline.

Last summer, Haynes told ComicBook.com that Harper’s return was going to be “amazing.” After he mentioned that Arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti told him he was back with open arms, Haynes jumped at the chance to rejoin the cast.

“I got a call from Greg Berlanti, and he said ‘Hey’.” Haynes explained. “I was shooting [American] Horror Story at the time. And he said ‘If you want to come back, you’re welcome to come back. We have a great idea.’ And it’s the craziest idea. Roy Harper’s coming back in a way that no one is going to understand. It’s amazing, and I was like ‘I can’t wait to be around my friends and my family!’ And so I, of course, jumped at that opportunity.”

View this post on Instagram These folks… #arrowseason7 A post shared by David Ramsey (@davidpaulramsey) on Mar 15, 2019 at 8:40pm PDT

Arrow airs Monday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW.

Do you have any ideas on how Roy’s going to return to Star City? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!