‘Arrow’: Laurel Lance Returns in New “Doppelganger” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “Doppelganger”, tonight’s episode of Arrow.

The clip shows Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Thea Queen (Willa Holland) and Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) arriving at the CCPD headquarters, where Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) has arrived. In front of a gaggle of reporters, Laurel impersonates Earth-1 Laurel, and claims that Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) faked her death and held her captive for two years.

Laurel then recognizes Oliver and Quentin, running into their arms. Oliver is then questioned by the reporters, who presume that Oliver previously outing Laurel as the Black Canary means that he is the Green Arrow. Oliver brushes off those comments, as Laurel and Quentin watch nearby.

It looks like this scene picks up right where last week’s “Collision Course” left off, with Laurel stepping out of the shadows and impersonating her Earth-1 counterpart. And in the process, this scene brings to life something that fans have been eager to see all season – how Black Siren will have to deal with Earth-1 Laurel’s public persona.

“She looks exactly like Laurel Lance, she is Laurel Lance,” Amell said last September. “Laurel Lance is the most famous dead person in Star City, so eventually, at some point, if she is reintroduced into public life, how do we unpack that? I’m excited for that. That’s the dynamic I think could be interesting.”

Fans will just have to see how this revelation impacts Team Arrow, and what Laurel’s life becomes going forward.

Will she have to essentially play the role of who Earth-1 Laurel was, or will she be able to form her own path? Will she start suiting up as Black Canary, or will she get her own new costume (as a photo from Cassidy has led fans to speculate)?

And could pretending to be Earth-1 Laurel actually help further her down the path to redemption? After all, seeing Laurel naturally come into a less villainous role is something fans have wanted to see for almost a year now, and would make quite a bit of sense within the confines of the show.

“Yes, I do think there’s a chance at redemption for her.” Cassidy told ComicBook.com last year. “I think there will be people who understand when she has the opportunity and once we learn what she’s gone through, why she is the way that she is. I think people will be able to relate to it, have sympathy for her. I think there’s a chance at really helping her get back to who she is at her core, and potentially not be so crazy, and have a good side to her, but I think as time goes on we’ll learn that.”

And who knows? Laurel slipping into her Earth-1 counterpart’s role could very well be the way to do that.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.