Team ‘Arrow’ Protects Black Siren in New “Collision Course” Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Collision Course”, the upcoming fourteenth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

The photos provide a new bit of context for the episode, namely what Laurel Lance/Black Siren’s (Katie Cassidy) role in it is. While previous photos showed “Original Team Arrow” and Thea Queen (Willa Holland) hiding in a mansion, these new photos show that both Laurel and Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) will be joining them.

Some eagle-eyed fans already knew this was the case, after Laurel’s head could be seen hiding behind a lamp in a previous photo. Still, considering the events of last week’s episode, this need to have Laurel be protected certainly makes sense.

In last week’s episode, “The Devil’s Greatest Trick”, Quentin was confident that his daughter could be redeemed, quickly overriding Dinah Drake/Black Canary’s (Juliana Harkavy) quest to kill Laurel. Laurel was accidentally shot in a fight involving the three, and woke up bandaged in the back of Quentin’s car. While it’s too early to tell, it’s safe to assume that they will be headed to this mansion.

The topic of Laurel’s redemption arc has been speculated about for quite some time, with fans expressing their desire for it through the #RedemptionForBlackSiren hashtag. And judging by recent hints, coupled with the narrative of the past two episodes, some are more confident than ever that it could happen.

“I do think there’s a chance at redemption for her.” Cassidy told ComicBook.com last year. “I think there will be people who understand when she has the opportunity and once we learn what she’s gone through, why she is the way that she is. I think people will be able to relate to it, have sympathy for her. I think there’s a chance at really helping her get back to who she is at her core, and potentially not be so crazy, and have a good side to her, but I think as time goes on we’ll learn that.”

You can read the full synopsis for “Collision Course” below.

Oliver (Stephen Amell), Diggle (David Ramsey) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) disagree with Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Curtis (Echo Kellum) and Rene (Rick Gonzalez) on how to handle Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). The two teams face off and a fight ensues.

Ken Shane directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Rebecca Bellotto.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.