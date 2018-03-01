Team ‘Arrow’ Searches For Black Siren in “Collision Course” Clips

The CW has released two new clips for “Collision Course”, tonight’s episode of Arrow.

The first clip shows Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy), being shown footage of Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) being seen withdrawing money from a bank in Corto Maltese. Oliver decides that tracking down Laurel is the right thing to do, as it will hopefully help Star City from its recent economic woes in the process. But Dinah doesn’t seem to agree, and would rather kill Laurel instead. Oliver threatens that he won’t let that happen, something that Dinah does not take well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only does the clip provide some context for this episode – and how exactly Laurel might play a role in the episode – but it drops a pretty sly Easter egg in the process. Apparently, Laurel rented out money under the name Siu Jerk Jai, a Chinese translation of “Little Bird”. For Black Canary fans, this is a particularly heartwarming Easter egg, as Laurel is referred to by that name throughout several issues of the Birds of Prey comics.

The second clip shows Dinah and the rest of “New Team Arrow” tracking down Laurel, using slightly unconventional means. Through the help of Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific’s (Echo Kellum) T-Spheres, the trio is able to see a sort of hologram of Laurel, and get a general idea of what direction she’s headed in.

This hunt for Laurel – and what exactly her future holds – has been a recent topic of conversation amongst Arrow fans, with some wondering if it will eventually lead to her being redeemed as a hero.

“Yes, I do think there’s a chance at redemption for her.” Cassidy told ComicBook.com last year. “I think there will be people who understand when she has the opportunity and once we learn what she’s gone through, why she is the way that she is. I think people will be able to relate to it, have sympathy for her. I think there’s a chance at really helping her get back to who she is at her core, and potentially not be so crazy, and have a good side to her, but I think as time goes on we’ll learn that.”

Are you excited for tonight’s episode of Arrow? Sound off in the comments below.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.