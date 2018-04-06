‘Arrow’ Fans React to “Brothers in Arms”

Tonight’s Arrow appeared to bring about a major shift in status quo, and fans are having quite a few feelings about it.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Brothers In Arms”, below!

The episode saw Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) realizing that he wanted to hold on to the Green Arrow mantle, a piece of news that he knew he had to break to John Diggle (David Ramsey). Diggle didn’t take the idea very well, and later revealed that he was angry because of the way that Oliver was approaching being the Green Arrow. As he put it, Oliver was being the Green Arrow partially for himself, instead of completely for the sake of saving the city.

Diggle and Oliver began to physically fight over it, before making up and teaming up in the field. When they returned to the Arrow Cave, Diggle decided that he couldn’t accept Oliver’s leadership style, and decided to leave Team Arrow and help Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) run ARGUS.

As those who have kept up with Arrow know, this seems to signify a pretty major change, after years of Diggle being involved with the crusade of saving Star City. And considering the fact that it’s unknown exactly where things will go next with Diggle, this twist has had quite an impact on Arrow fans online. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@Hula_Tiger

@joanbushur

“For six years, I’ve followed the chain of command. I’ve trusted it, I’ve trusted you. You’ve become a better man. But with your focus split, a worse leader.” #Arrow pic.twitter.com/FcH0zKJ6sE — Mary Bushur (@joanbushur) April 6, 2018

@adene626

That whole fight, the words between Oliver and Diggle was insanely intense and so heartbreaking. #Arrow — Adena (@adene626) April 6, 2018

@ChasingBristol

“My trail of bodies doesn’t include my own brother.” #Arrow pic.twitter.com/UoctUodism — Michael Henson: A Star Wars Story (@ChasingBristol) April 6, 2018

@kidtamagotchi

Watching tonight’s new episode of #Arrow! That scene between Diggle and Oliver was INCREDIBLE! OMG! — David Williams (@kidtamagotchi) April 6, 2018

@niconick11

Diggle was the only team member that I thought would stay by Ollie’s side all season now I don’t know what to believe #Arrow — Nicholas Cardona (@niconick11) April 6, 2018

@FlarrowandSPN

This episode of @CW_Arrow was INTENSE!!! I was on the edge of my seat and screaming at Oliver and Diggle. Even got a few tears in my eyes? GREAT episode and even better acting from @StephenAmell and @david_ramsey ?? #Arrow — Noelle Lutes (@FlarrowandSPN) April 6, 2018

@zayzevis

I’m so sad that Diggle is out of the team but I’m acutally happy that he is a part of Argus now because that means HE HAS A JOB! IT’S BEEN F*CKING 3 YEARS! Also more #Dyla #Arrow — Isis (@zayzevis) April 6, 2018

@breatholicity

#arrow i didn’t sign up for Diggle and Oliver fighting i’m crying my heart out — Olicity is finally married (@breatholicity) April 6, 2018

@canaryfollow_