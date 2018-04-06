DC

‘Arrow’ Fans React to “Brothers in Arms”

Tonight’s Arrow appeared to bring about a major shift in status quo, and fans are having quite a […]

By

Tonight’s Arrow appeared to bring about a major shift in status quo, and fans are having quite a few feelings about it.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Brothers In Arms”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) realizing that he wanted to hold on to the Green Arrow mantle, a piece of news that he knew he had to break to John Diggle (David Ramsey). Diggle didn’t take the idea very well, and later revealed that he was angry because of the way that Oliver was approaching being the Green Arrow. As he put it, Oliver was being the Green Arrow partially for himself, instead of completely for the sake of saving the city.

Diggle and Oliver began to physically fight over it, before making up and teaming up in the field. When they returned to the Arrow Cave, Diggle decided that he couldn’t accept Oliver’s leadership style, and decided to leave Team Arrow and help Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) run ARGUS.

As those who have kept up with Arrow know, this seems to signify a pretty major change, after years of Diggle being involved with the crusade of saving Star City. And considering the fact that it’s unknown exactly where things will go next with Diggle, this twist has had quite an impact on Arrow fans online. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@Hula_Tiger

@joanbushur

@adene626

@ChasingBristol

@kidtamagotchi

@niconick11

@FlarrowandSPN

@zayzevis

@breatholicity

@canaryfollow_

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts