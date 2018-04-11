New ‘Arrow’ Video Teases Friction Between Oliver and Felicity

The CW has released a new clip for “Fundamentals”, tomorrow’s upcoming episode of Arrow.

The episode will see Oliver (Stephen Amell) still dealing with the fallout of last week’s installment, which saw John Diggle (David Ramsey) quit the team after disagreeing with Oliver’s methods. According to co-executive producer Beth Schwartz, this will cause Oliver to reevaluate how he has been approaching his life.

“In this episode, after losing his number one teammate, Oliver is questioning — did he do the right thing?” Schwartz explains in the video. “Have his methods this far taken him to the right place? He’s lost every single teammate.”

As the episode goes on, it looks like this will also cause a rift between Oliver and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), something that could be a breaking point for Oliver.

“Now there’s friction with him and Felicity.” Schwartz continues. “That would be his worst nightmare, to lose everything. If she ends up leaving him, then he would have nothing.”

Judging by the episode’s promo, Oliver will be dealing with all of this turmoil in interesting ways — including in donning his costume from Arrow‘s first season and apparently being visited by some sort of ghost from his past. Fans will have to stay tuned to figure out exactly how that happens, especially with so much of the season’s status quo hanging in the balance.

“I think that we will do what we typically do, which is we do a basic time cut, so if we wrap up season six in May, where we find our characters we will be in October,” Amell said of the Season 6 finale during a recent convention appearance. “I know where Oliver begins the year, but I know that it is something on the show, more so than anything that we’ve ever done, more so than blowing up the island, it is something on the show that we can never undo, if that makes sense. And if it doesn’t make sense, even better.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Fundamentals” below.

OLIVER IS VISITED BY A GHOST FROM HIS PAST — In his darkest place yet, Oliver (Stephen Amell) wonders if he has failed at everything – being a father, a mayor and a hero. His frustration rising, Oliver lashes out at Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (guest star Jack Moore).

A surprising visit from an old friend has Oliver questioning his next move.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Fundamentals” will air on April 12th.