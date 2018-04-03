‘Arrow’ Brings Oliver to His Darkest Place Yet in “Fundamentals” Synopsis

The CW has released a synopsis for “Fundamentals”, the upcoming eighteenth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

According to the synopsis, it sounds like Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) will be left in a very dark place (which, considering the fact that he supposedly makes a “daring” move in the episode before, certainly sounds ominous).

Caught in Oliver’s crosshairs will apparently be Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (Jack Moore), until Oliver is met by some sort of “ghost from his past” that makes him change his outlook.

The topic of Oliver’s new family has been somewhat of a focus of this season, and it sounds like this episode could take things into a pretty complex direction.

“Some of my stuff with Jack this year has been some of my favorite stuff to play.” Amell told reporters during a set visit last fall. “Really, really good actor… They’ve been really great about letting me get in there and play around with Jack and figure out how we make those scenes as relatable and human as possible. I do think that Oliver’s relationship with William, it has changed things forever. I don’t know where it ends up, but it’s not like we are going to erase him having a son. It’s now part of what we are doing.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Fundamentals” below.

OLIVER IS VISITED BY A GHOST FROM HIS PAST — In his darkest place yet, Oliver (Stephen Amell) wonders if he has failed at everything – being a father, a mayor and a hero. His frustration rising, Oliver lashes out at Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (guest star Jack Moore).

A surprising visit from an old friend has Oliver questioning his next move.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Fundamentals” will air on April 12th.