Teen Titans’ Greg Cipes Shares Update on Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Last month, one of the Teen Titans’ biggest voice actors, Greg Cipes, took to his social media account and shared his Parkinson’s Diagnosis. With fans and creators sharing their support for the man who has brought Beast Boy to life, Cipes has good news for fans thanks to a recent update. Since first taking on the role of the young DC hero in 2003, the Beast Boy voice actor has been a part of countless episodes, specials, movies, and different series to bring the green-skinned teen to life. Hopefully, this latest update means that Cipes will be playing the DC crime-fighter for years to come.

Cipes original social media post, for those who might have missed the initial announcement, read as such, “Yo what’s up party people? Beast Boy in the house, aka Greg Cipes, in the house. Little update, I’ve healed myself from skin cancer, COVID, heavy metal poisoning, chronic disease in the bones, and now I got diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease, which I’m gonna beat to. You’re gonna be able to come with me on this healing journey and rejoice and learn a bunch. Adios and see you soon.” Luckily, Greg has shared good news regarding his future and his current fight against Parkinson’s.

Beast Boy Triumphant

In a new social media post, Cipes thanked both Warner Bros and the fans for allowing him to bring Beast Boy to life in the past, present and future. Greg shared the following video, which you can check out below, along with a statement for those interested, “Thanks Warner Brothers for keeping me working as the Beast boy I created for 25 years and throughout all this Parkinson’s stuff. I’m feeling very good! Together let the light shine on Parkinson’s awareness month!”

Thanks Warner Brothers for keeping me working as the Beast boy I created for 25 years and throughout all this Parkinson’s stuff. I’m feeling very good! Together let the light shine on Parkinson’s awareness month! #beastboy #parkinsonsawareness #parkinsonsdisease @ParkinsonDotOrg pic.twitter.com/yro5BbinZW — Greg Cipes (@GregCipes) April 11, 2025

While Cipes might be best known for his role as Beast Boy, the voice actor has been a part of quite a few major franchises during his career. Greg has given life to Ben 10’s Kevin Levin, Ultimate Spider-Man’s Iron Fist, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Michelangelo, and many other roles over the years. In 2013, the voice actor would return to the role of Beast Boy for Teen Titans Go, the far more surreal, comedic series that takes place after the initial Cartoon Network Teen Titans’ series.

Our thoughts are with Greg Cipes, his family, and friends during this difficult time.