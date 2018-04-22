‘Arrow’: It’s Oliver vs. Diaz in “Shifting Allegiances” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Shifting Allegiances”, the twentieth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

Judging by the promo, it looks like Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) will be imprisoned in some way by Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), who instructs the hero to fight with him. While the set-up feels slightly similar to the time that Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) held Oliver hostage last season, there’s no telling exactly how things will play out this time.

As fans have seen thus far, the crusade against Diaz has been taking quite a toll, something that might be expected to continue.

“Oliver is going to pay a price that he hasn’t really paid before,” Ramsey, who play John Diggle, revealed in a recent interview. “Unlike our other bad guys, who are really trying to go for the jugular in sense that they’re trying to kill Oliver, Ricardo Diaz is just destroying his family piece by piece.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Oliver and Diaz’s altercation plays out — and how it helps lead to the major change that is set to come in the Season 6 finale.

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale and I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained recently. “We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

You can view the official synopsis for “Shifting Allegiances” below.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) turns to an old friend to help battle Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo). Meanwhile, Rene (Rick Gonzalez) is out of the hospital but has a hard time re-adjusting to life as Wild Dog.

Also, Lance (Paul Blackthorne) discovers something shocking about Black Siren (Katie Cassidy).

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Rebecca Bellotto.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Shifting Allegiances” will air on April 26th.