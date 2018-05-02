‘Arrow’: Tommy Merlyn Returns in “Docket No. 11-19-41-73” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Docket No. 11-19-41-73”, this week’s episode of Arrow.

The episode will see Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) faced with a new challenge, as his corruption and obstruction of justice trial officially makes it to court. Judging by these photos, Oliver’s dual identity as the Green Arrow will be dragged into that in an interesting way, with Tommy Merlyn (Collin Donnell) wearing the Green Arrow suit to cover for him.

As Arrow fans know, Tommy was one of the first major deaths within the show’s tenure, making his return certainly reason for fans to have pause. But considering the ways Tommy has returned in the years since – most recently as his Earth-X doppelganger in the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover – fans will just have to wait and see how he factors into this episode.

The photos also show the fractured parts of Team Arrow reuniting for Oliver’s trial, something that the back half of this season has somewhat been building towards.

“They’ll come back together — and listen, by the way, they come back together to work together even before all things are solved,” David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle, recently told ComicBook.com. “We’re still after the same bad guy. It’s just these teams, new Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with A.R.G.U.S., they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz.”

“So this isn’t a situation where you have these three entities existing in the same city kind of working their own angles.” Ramsey continued. “They come together. But in terms of just the original Team Arrow that people have kind of fallen in love with, that will take time to kind of fix. And part of the purpose is to get Oliver on an island by the end of this episode, get him alone….So they’re taking our heroes to a very secluded place.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Docket No. 11-19-41-73” below.

“COLLIN DONNELL GUEST STARS

The pressure mounts for Oliver (Stephen Amell) who begins to wonder if he will lose everything in his battle to save Star City. A familiar face returns.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode with teleplay by Ubah Mohamed & Tyron B. Carter and story by Marc Guggenheim.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Docket No. 11-19-41-73” will air on May 3rd.