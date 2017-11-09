‘Arrow’: “Next Of Kin” Preview And Clips Released

The CW has released a preview and clip for ‘Next Of Kin’, the upcoming third episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

The episode will handle the ramifications of last week’s shocking ending, which saw Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) passing the Green Arrow mantle on to John Diggle (David Ramsey).

“At the end of last episode, Oliver took a step back, and handed the mantle off to his good friend, John Diggle.” Executive producer Wendy Mericle explains in the preview. “So we’re seeing Dig step up, become the Green Arrow, take on that mantle. And [he’s trying] to lead the team against a new villain we haven’t seen before, named Onyx, who’s definitely up to no good.”

With Diggle suiting up as the Green Arrow, Oliver will have more time to spend with his son William, something that it sounds like he isn’t exactly prepared for.

“Oliver is now embracing his role as a mayor, and embracing his role as a father.” Mericle adds. “And he’s encountering, really, his first challenge.”

Clip: Team Arrow

In the first clip, which you can check out above, the new Team Arrow is seen out in the field, trying to track down previous villain Alex Faust. The group chases Faust into a parking garage, before Diggle is able to deliver the very last punch.

Clip: Oliver and Felicity

A second clip, which you can check out above, shows Oliver discussing his new life with Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards). As he reveals, parenting William has its ups and downs – including a math test that Oliver can’t help William study for. Felicity offers him some advice, which Oliver is happy to hear.

Arrow airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

