McFarlane Toys The New Batman Adventures Wave 4 Figures Arrive This Week

McFarlane Toys looks like they’re going to make the most of the DC license while they have it as they’ve been cranking out new figures at a rapid pace lately. Next up are three new figures straight from The New Batman Adventures, which ran from 1997 to 1999 and served as a continuation of the iconic Batman: The Animated Series. The 4th wave of this line includes the icy supervillain, Mr. Freeze, a demon who doesn’t quite fit perfectly on either side of good vs. evil, Etrigan, and of course, our masked vigilante, Batman himself, this time in his silvery suit from the series.

Each figure is 6-inches tall, and while we’re sure they’ll each include some accessories, that information hasn’t been released yet, so we’ll have to wait and see. The figures are also expected to include a reproduction animation cel. Pre-orders are expected to launch on April 10th at 9am PT / 12pm ET, and should be available here at Entertainment Earth at that time. Previous figures in the line have sold for for $24.99, though pricing is very much in flux at the moment due to tariffs. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch, including Amazon if available.

McFarlane Toys Mr. Freeze The New Batman Adventures – See here at Entertainment Earth

McFarlane Toys Batman (Silver) The New Batman Adventures Figure – See here at Entertainment Earth

McFarlane Toys Etrigan The New Batman Adventures Figure – See here at Entertainment Earth

The previous wave, wave 4, of The New Batman Adventures line included a similar mix of characters: the Riddler, the Scarecrow, and Batman himself in his blue and grey suit, an overwhelmingly classic design. Each figure also included multiple interchangeable hands, a figure stand, and an animation cel from the show. Many previous waves are still available at Entertainment Earth, so head here if you’d like to order. They’re mostly in-stock too, which means if you head through our link above, you can snag 10% off and free shipping over orders $79+. Check them out below.

