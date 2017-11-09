‘Arrow’: DC Comics Easter Eggs And Things You May Have Missed In “Reversal”

Arrow returned for another episode tonight – and it dropped a few subtle Easter eggs along the way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, ‘Reversal’, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw Team Arrow going toe-to-toe with Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), who had been killing people throughout Star City. As they quickly realized, Siren wasn’t working alone – she’d teamed up with Cayden James (Michael Emerson), the former ringleader of Helix.

While we’ve covered some of the biggest reveals from this episode – namely, James’ identity and Felicity Smoak’s (Emily Bett Rickards) new business aspirations, there are a few other Easter eggs and references we noticed in tonight’s episode. Click through to check them out, and let us know at @ComicBookNow if we missed anything.

Black Siren’s Hair

In the show’s opening moments, Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) was shown seducing a man in a bar. She was seen wearing a disguise, namely a short black wig.

Some have associated that disguise to the classic black hair of the Black Canary mythos. In the early days of the comics, Black Canary was shown with natural short black hair, which she concealed with a blonde wig.

After a while, Dinah decided to dye her hair blonde instead, and the rest is history.

UpSwipes

Tonight’s episode also got a mini crossover with one of the Arrowverse shows…sort of.

Early in the episode, Felicity and Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum) were discussing their respective love lives. Along the way, Curtis name-dropped UpSwipes – a name that should ring a bell for Legends of Tomorrow viewers.

Legends‘ season three premiere showed the team disbanding, and trying to acclimate to their new lives in 2017. Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) had decided to put his talents to work in Silicon Valley, and went to work for a dating app, UpSwipes.

Ray didn’t seem too thrilled with the experience, as he spent a lot of his time there developing his size-changing technology. He then proceeded to essentially quit the company, once the Legends were called back to protecting time.

Helix

While not the biggest Easter egg, we definitely recognized a sort of homage to Helix’s comic roots in tonight’s episode.

As Felicity and Alena (Kacey Rohl) are trying to hunt down Cayden James, their search takes them to a rather unusual club, where they are expected to meet Amnesiac.

The club they walked through had an Island of Misfit Toys-like design, with colorful lighting, oddly-shaped decorations, and unusually-dressed patrons. In a way, it felt like a sort of homage to the colorful aesthetic of the original Helix, which was a group of somewhat-bizarre genetically-engineered villains.

Before You Go

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

[Embed id=30490]Arrow (TVShow: arrow)[/Embed]