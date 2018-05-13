‘Arrow’ Goes into Battle in “Life Sentence” Season 6 Finale Photos

The CW has released a huge gallery of photos for “Life Sentence”, this week’s season finale of Arrow.

The photos hint at yet another fight between Team Arrow and Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) — although it looks like they could have some new allies on their side. For one thing, the photos indicate that Samanda Watson (Sydelle Noel) will follow through with helping Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), after he asked for her help at the end of last week’s episode.

But even with that extra help, all of the teases in the finale seem to hint at something major. With Paul Blackthorne’s Quentin Lance set to bid his farewell from the show, the photos of him standing off against Diaz certainly become more ominous. To an extent, the episode’s title feels just as foreboding, as it seems to hint that Oliver could somehow still be headed to prison.

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale and I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained in a recent interview. “We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

And with the upcoming seventh season marking some changes for Arrow, fans will surely be curious to see any hints of what to expect.

“We haven’t fully discussed with the producers all the places we want to go for season seven,” series regular David Ramsey recently told ComicBook.com. “[A focus on family] is certainly one of them. The William/Felicity/Oliver relationship. Now, Lyla’s come back more involved as I’m involved with ARGUS. Roy has come back to the team. So, clearly, we’re moving into a place where even though we are wrapping up to the end of the season where you’re kind of isolating Oliver, that in the beginning of next season, obviously, you’ll start to see these very familiar family tightness, very personal relationships, come to the forefront.”

“Arrow‘s always been the one to kind of lift you up to put you down and to put you down to lift you up, right?” Ramsey continued. “We are wrapping up for next season, which, obviously, as you see we’re already preparing to bring these very familiar, very intimate, relationships back into the forefront. Roy, William, Oliver, Felicity, my wife, Lyla. So we’re wrapping up to that. And you can see it in the writing.”

You can view the official synopsis for “Life Sentence” below.

THE EPIC SEASON FINALE OF ARROW — With a new ally on his team, Oliver (Stephen Amell) engages Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) in an epic final battle.

James Bamford directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Marc Guggenheim.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Life Sentence” will air on May 17th.