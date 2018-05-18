6 Comics to Read After ‘Arrow’ Season 6

So… how are you feeling, Arrow fans?

After twenty-three weeks of drama, new plot twists, and various DC Comics Eggs, Arrow‘s sixth season has officially come to an end. And while things didn’t end with as fiery of a conclusion as they did last season, tonight’s finale also put Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) in a pretty particular predicament.

As fans start to wonder exactly how Oliver will get out of this, they’ll probably be searching for something that satisfies their Riverdale fix.

Thankfully, ComicBook.com knows of quite a few comic series that carry a similar sort of energy – or, if you need, a completely different one – from Arrow’s sixth season. So, without further ado, here are seven comics you should check out after Arrow‘s second season.

‘The Outsiders War, Book 6: The Spoils of War’

First thing’s first — considering that name-drop that occurred in tonight’s finale, you should definitely check out stories involving The Longbow Hunters.

No, not the controversial Longbow Hunters storyline. We mean the origin of the team of vigilantes, who were formed by Richard Dragon in the 2014 storyline “The Outsiders War, Book 6: Spoilers of War”.

The quartet of villains – Brick, Count Vertigo, Red Dart, and Killer Moth – probably won’t be adapted to Arrow exactly the same (namely because those first two villains have already appeared on the show). But still, the arc is absolutely worth checking out.

‘Arrow’ Tie-In Comics

Did some of this season’s character returns make you feel nostalgic? If so, then you definitely need to visit (or revisit) the Arrow tie-in comics.

There are two major options for you to check out: one just titled Arrow and one titled Arrow 2.5. As the name would suggest, the latter of the two tells “untold” stories between the show’s second and third seasons. The stories are pretty episodic in nature, feeling to an extent like lost episodes of the series. And along the way, they feature many of the longstanding dynamics and characters – like Thea Queen, Quentin Lance, and Earth-1 Laurel Lance – that have since departed from the show.

Sure, it’ll probably make you miss the characters who are no longer on the show. But it’ll also give you a deeper reading of the Arrow world, something that could play a role in Season 7.

‘Kill or Be Killed’

If you’d like something of a more independent variety, then Kill or Be Killed could be a good place to start.

The comic series, which began from Image Comics in August of 2016, follows Dylan, a college student who is visited by a demon. The demon made Dylan make a bargain — that he would be allowed to live one more life for each person he kills.

Sure, it’s a dark concept, but fans of Arrow’s more vigilante-centric moments will probably enjoy it. And hey, the comic is headed to the big screen in the very near future, with the help of the director of John Wick.

‘The Kitchen’

Another indie comic that’s headed to the big screen, and definitely has an Arrow sort of flavor, is Vertigo’s The Kitchen.

The series follows Raven, Kathy, and Angie, three wives of mobsters in 1970s New York. After their husbands are sent to prison for various crimes, the trio steps up in their place — and creates an even more complicated empire.

If you wish that the crime lord dealings of Ricardo Diaz were a lot less frustrating, then you would definitely enjoy The Kitchen. Plus, it’s set to be adapted into a movie in 2019, starring Tiffany Hadish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elizabeth Moss.

‘Suicide Squad: Rebirth’

Hopping back over to the DC Comics world a little bit, it’s safe to say that the ending of this season’s finale could be setting up a Suicide Squad-esque situation.

Sure, Arrow has dealt with the group before in a series of memorable early episodes. But depending on how Oliver’s life as an inmate/vigilante goes, there’s a chance that the most recent Rebirth run of Suicide Squad could have some narrative echoes.

The series takes the concept DC fans know and love – Amanda Waller and her various vigilantes – and turns it into so much more. In the process, it shows the duality of being a superhero or villain in society – that good guys can make questionable choices, and bad guys can learn to be better, but not without a bit of self-reflection and self-imposed penance. Sounds familiar, huh?

‘Green Arrow: Rebirth’

And finally, whether you loved or had your issues with Arrow‘s sixth season, we can’t recommend the recent Rebirth run of Green Arrow enough.

The series sees Oliver trying to figure out his footing in Seattle, balancing his life as both a man and a vigilante. By his side are a familiar sort of sidekicks, including Dinah Laurel Lance/Black Canary, John Diggle, and Red Arrow.

It’s visually stunning, surprisingly moving, and a hell of a lot of fun to read. And if you find yourself needing a dose of the Emerald Archer this summer, you should definitely add it to your list.

Arrow will return this fall on Mondays at 9/8c, following new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow.