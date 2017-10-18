First Look At Richard Dragon In ‘Arrow’ Season 6 Sizzle Reel

The CW just dropped an awesome sizzle reel for Arrow‘s upcoming sixth season, and it just gave us a look at one of the season’s most-anticipated villains.

Around one minute and thirty seconds into the video, which you can check out above, fans can get a very brief glimpse at Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The character is Arrow‘s take on the DC Comics villain Richard Dragon, whose character description you can read below.

“A hardened ex-con recently released from prison for crimes he didn’t commit, Ricardo Diaz (Acevedo) is bent on taking over Star City’s criminal underworld. A master in hand to hand combat, honed by years of life on the street, Diaz has yet to meet a foe he can’t take down.”

The character will reportedly bring a new kind of threat to Team Arrow, as he will be much more rooted in reality than some of the more extravagant villains of past seasons.

“You know, what I really like about our interpretation of Richard is, he’s very grounded,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “He’s not a flamboyant big bad, he doesn’t wear a costume, he really is a crimelord sort of in the Tobias Church model. For Tobias we only really saw him for about five episodes, so we were excited about the prospect of doing a cool, gritty crime lord, but for a longer period of time. We’ve never really done that on the show before, so it’s different.”

Fans will get to see how Ricardo rebuts when Arrow returns for its sixth season on Thursday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following the season premiere of Supernatural on The CW.