‘Arrow’ Answers a Long-Standing Dinah Question in “Star City Slayer”

Arrow‘s latest episode just connected the present-day and its flash-forwards in a pretty major way (you know, aside from that massive bombshell in the final few minutes).

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Star City Slayer”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Team Arrow coming to terms with the ominous messages they’d received in recent weeks, that they’d previously thought were tied to the vigilante-obsessed Chimera. John Diggle (David Ramsey), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), and Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) started hunting after the killer, stumbling upon his ominous lair.

Dinah was soon confronted by the killer, who ended up being Stanley Dover (Brendan Fletcher), Oliver’s old acquaintance from prison. Stanley proceeded to slit Dinah’s throat, leaving her to bleed out and presumably die. The rest of Team Arrow came to her aid, and Curtis used some sort of experimental technology to try to stop the bleeding.

Dinah was taken to the hospital and operated on, although Rene remarked that the doctors were unsure if what would happen to her voice as a result of the attack.

Based off of what Arrow‘s flash-forwards have shown, Dinah will get her voice back from the attack — but most likely at the cost of her Canary Cry. The flash-forwards have shown an older version of Dinah with a scar on her neck, who had yet to be shown using her metahuman powers.

“It’s something that they’ve left open, which I like,” Harkavy told reporters during a visit to the show’s set last year. “You know, she does have a scar, and we allude to it a couple of times, we don’t necessarily know where it’s come from yet. So her powers are kind of in question, but I think that, for sure, she’s had all of this time to train, and a lot of years to grow stronger.”

Granted, Dinah seemingly losing her metahuman powers might add to how dark Arrow‘s flash-forwards are, but it sounds like things might not be entirely doom-and-gloom just yet.

“A lot of people are saying they’re disheartened by how down and depraved our city has become, and they’re saying, what’s the point of it all if it’s gonna be that dark?” Harkavy admitted to reporters. “But we don’t know that it’s gonna end there. That’s just a portion that we’re looking at.”

