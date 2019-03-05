‘Arrow’: Team Arrow Faces a New Challenge in “Training Day” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Training Day”, the fifteenth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The episode is expected to follow Team Arrow getting more into their partnership with the SCPD — but apparently with more than a few growing pains.

The early details of the episode hint at some sort of revelation tied to Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) — probably with regards to her sonic cry. Based off of what Arrow‘s flash-forwards have shown, there’s a chance that Dinah lost her powers after her throat was slashed by the Star City Slayer. The flash-forwards have shown an older version of Dinah with a scar on her neck, who had yet to be shown using her metahuman powers.

“It’s something that they’ve left open, which I like,” Harkavy told reporters during a visit to the show’s set last year. “You know, she does have a scar, and we allude to it a couple of times, we don’t necessarily know where it’s come from yet. So her powers are kind of in question, but I think that, for sure, she’s had all of this time to train, and a lot of years to grow stronger.”

It’s also safe to assume that the episode will include more flash-forward sequences, especially now that Mia (Katherine McNamara) has a pretty unique connection to the show’s present day.

“We’re going to parallel [the present and future] worlds a lot more in the last chapter of the season,” showrunner Beth Schwartz told ComicBook.com. “The first chapter was definitely: we opened a lot of questions. There’s a lot of mystery, and then, one by one, we’re going to start to reveal all those mysteries and then we’ll have a lot more paralleling of our characters from our present day to how they became who they are in the future.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Training Day” below!

TEAM ARROW ATTEMPTS TO WORK WITH SCPD

Team Arrow attempts to work with the Star City Police Department but much to Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) frustration, things don’t go as planned.

Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) gets some life-changing news. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Rebecca Rosenberg.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Training Day” will air on March 11th.