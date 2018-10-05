‘Arrow’ Introduces “The Longbow Hunters” in New Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “The Longbow Hunters”, the second episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The synopsis hints at Arrow‘s ensemble going to some pretty great lengths in the fight against Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), with both Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) hatching their plans to locate him. Judging by the tone of this synopsis – and the fact that Diaz can be seen chasing Felicity in the forest in the Season 7 trailer – there’s no telling how that could go.

“FELICITY IS DETERMINED TO FIND DIAZ AT ANY COST — In order to track down Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) from inside prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) realizes that will require aligning with an old enemy.

Meanwhile, in Star City, Felicity’s (Emily Bett Rickards) attempts to root out Diaz are thwarted by Diggle (David Ramsey), whose allegiance to ARGUS now requires him to keep civilians like her on the outs. Realizing that she can no longer rely on her old team or old methods, a clear-eyed Felicity resolves to find a new way to go after Diaz.

Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Rebecca Bellotto.”

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Rickards said of Team Arrow’s battle in an interview earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William… I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

And as the episode’s title hints, fans can expect some sort of appearance from The Longbow Hunters, an eclectic team of villains consisting of Red Dart (Supernatural‘s Holly Elissa), Kodiac (Van Helsing‘s Michael Jonsson), and The Silencer (Orphan Black‘s Miranda Edwards). The team has been teased in one way or another since the Season 6 finale, so there’s no telling exactly how they will finally make their debut.

“The Longbow Hunters” will air on Monday, October 22nd, at 8/7c on The CW.