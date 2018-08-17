It sounds like Arrow‘s seventh season will be headed into some new territory.

Incoming showrunner Beth Schwartz recently shared a new photo on her Twitter account, which reveals that the third episode of the season will be titled “Crossing Lines”, you can check it out below.

It’s safe to say that this episode title is a bit more vague, especially when compared to the previous title reveals of “Inmate 4587” and “The Longbow Hunters”. And considering what we know about Arrow‘s seventh season, it’s anyone’s guess as to what line is being crossed — and who is the one doing the crossing.

Could the title be a reference to Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) current journey in prison? After all, even as Oliver went into prison for relatively good intentions, it sounds like he will make some dark decisions.

“One scene in the premiere, what Oliver does is reprehensible.” Amell revealed in a recent interview. “There’s nothing about him that is heroic at all [in the episode].”

Or could the title allude to something that Team Arrow has to deal with in Oliver’s absence?

“I think the idea is that, now with him being in prison, we’re having to interpret the idea of fighting for Star City.” Rick Gonzalez, who plays Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, explained in the same interview. “Continuing to move forward and do what we need to do to help the city. But how do we interpret that? How does that come about? The choice of me being behind the mask, do I do that, how do I do that, or do I not do that so we’ll see that throughout the entire season.”

“I think the team is definitely broken, after all of the animosity that happened between us last season.” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, added. “And now the predicament Oliver is in, and just the sacrifice that he made for us. The hierarchy is broken, so we need to restructure and reevaluate how we approach the team.”

Even with all of that, it sounds like Arrow won’t be pulling any punches in Season 7, something that the series’ star is excited about.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.