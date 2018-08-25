It looks like one of the burning questions surrounding Arrow‘s seventh season has been answered.

A new report from SpoilerTV suggests that the fourth episode of Season 7 will be titled, “Level Two.” This comes after showrunner Beth Schwartz withheld the title when tweeting that the episode had begun production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s safe to assume that “Level Two” has some sort of spoilery significance behind it, although it’s currently unclear exactly what that could be. The first three titles thus far — “Inmate 4587,” “The Longbow Hunters,” and “Crossing Lines” — have been fairly straightforward in comparison, especially considering what is already known about the latest batch of episodes.

The season will begin with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) spending his time in a Supermax prison, after he unmasked himself as the Green Arrow and surrendered to the authorities. That decision will apparently lead to new threats both inside and outside Oliver’s cell, as Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and his Longbow Hunters attempt to take over Star City even more.

This new season of Arrow is certainly pushing boundaries in some interesting ways, with The CW‘s censors even having to get involved.

“Beth and I had a phone call with BNSP, which is our censors… a very lengthy phone call about a particular scene that we never had before,” director James Bamford said in a recently-released interview. “So, we are really trying to push the limits on the show in the gritty factor. We are trying to go as far as you can go within the confines of our network and what is expected of us and what we can do and can’t do. We are not on Netflix, so we will never be able to X, Y, and Z, but we are damn sure going to try.”

With all of that in mind, it sounds like things could get somewhat controversial in Arrow‘s seventh season — something that Amell and company are excited about.

“Obviously, you want to lean into things that you think fans would want, right?” Amell suggested in a previous interview. “Concurrently, I’m all for things that make fans mad, because mad is no different than happy. The only thing that I don’t want is indifference. I always joke with fans about my alter-ego, Evil Story Steve. If you were to tell me, you know, that four people died in the season premiere of Arrow in season seven, I’d be very sad … but my alter-ego, Evil Story Steve, would be like, ‘Oh – that’s very exciting; why’d that happen?’”

“So, I think that making fans happy, clearly, is what you wanna do when you’re on a show in general because you want people to keep watching, as long as you’re not afraid to lean into things that may make them go, ‘But why would you do that? I hate that. That’s awful,’ because that’s not actually what they mean. If someone screams out on Twitter, ‘I’m gonna stop watching the show!’ they’re probably not gonna stop watching the show, you know what I mean?” Amell added.

What do you think of the title for Arrow 7×04? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587,” will debut on Monday, Oct. 15th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.