What Does Arrow’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Tease Mean for The Flash and Supergirl?

Arrow‘s seventh season is officially in the books, but it’s safe to say that it dropped a pretty massive tease for what’s to come. But the question is — will the rest of The CW’s Arrowverse shows have a similar fate?

Spoilers for tonight’s season finale of Arrow, “You Have Saved This City”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Tonight’s Arrow season finale ended on a pretty significant note, when Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was visited by The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett). As The Monitor explained, he was coming to collect on Oliver’s deal that he made during “Elseworlds”, where he bargained for the lives of Barry Allen and Kara Danvers. The Monitor revealed that in order to keep the universe at balance, Oliver would die in the coming “Crisis” — but that he needed to help try to help prevent more bloodshed in the event.

With all of that in mind, we can’t help but wonder — will The Monitor’s appearances be limited to Arrow? With The Flash and Supergirl also airing their season finales next week (as well as Legends of Tomorrow, although they have yet to encounter all of this “Crisis” stuff), could we see some sort of “Crisis” tease happen in those episodes as well?

At this point, it’s way too early to tell, but it definitely doesn’t feel out of the realm of possibility. While Barry and Kara don’t have the same life debts that Oliver does, both of the other shows certainly have a justifiable reason for The Monitor to appear – Supergirl because of the show’s place in the multiverse, and The Flash since, you know, it literally set “Crisis” in motion. There’s also somewhat of a precedent for all three of the shows getting a Monitor tease, as the scene with The Monitor on Earth-90 was played across all three shows before “Elseworlds”.

Either way, it’s hard to deny that Arrowverse fans have a lot to look forward to with “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, something that Garrett certainly understands.

“You think of the scale of it, and what this character means, and him being introduced into the DC TV world, the first person when you think when you think Monitor is you think Anti-Monitor,” Garrett admitted to ComicBook.com before “Elseworlds”. “So, the scale — where’s this going? And then when you think Anti-Monitor, the next thing you think of is “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. So if you keep doing that to yourself, it makes it too much on your shoulders when you are going into it. You have to think about it later. To me, I’m a former athlete. When you think about the big games, the bowl games, you think about the Super Bowl, you think about the World Series, and you ask those players, ‘what does this mean? This is a huge game, this is the biggest game ever.’ And they downplay it. They don’t want to think of it. After the game, they’ll tell you how much pressure they were under, and how much stress. They couldn’t sleep at night. So leading up to it, it’s like they’re trying not to think about that, because if you make that moment bigger than what it is, it’s gonna get the best of you.”

“I immediately, Anti-Monitor, Psycho-Pirate, Pariah, you just start thinking of all these names…so that’s when I went and looked, and saw who is already in place, and who they would have to introduce to bring on the big picture,” Garrett added. “And that was fun part for me too, ’cause you know, as a fan, as a comic book fan, that’s where I would hope it would go to.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.