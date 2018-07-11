Stephen Amell Debunks ‘Arrow’ Season 7 Rumor

Much of Arrow‘s seventh season is still a mystery, but series star Stephen Amell just set the record straight on one major thing.

Amell recently took to Twitter to outright debunk an Internet rumor about Arrow‘s upcoming season, which suggested that Oliver Queen would only be stuck in prison for the span of three episodes. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, fans will surely speculate about what Amell’s answer means, and whether the span of time that Oliver is in prison will be more or less than three episodes. Considering the role he appears to have in next year’s Batwoman-centric Arrowverse crossover, some will surely assume that Oliver will find a way out of prison by then, but there’s really no telling at this point.

Either way, it sounds like Oliver’s predicament will pose a major change for Arrow, particularly with regard to the other people in his orbit.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

And it sounds like this prison storyline – and the various drama that could follow – are coming from a pretty unique place for the Arrow writing staff.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

You can view the official synopsis for Arrow‘s seventh season below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

What do you think of the title for Arrow‘s season seven premiere? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.