Stephen Amell Shares New ‘Arrow’ Season 7 Poster

Stephen Amell has shared a new Arrow season 7 poster – and in it we see Oliver Queen looking worse for wear after a stint in Super Max prison. Check out the new one-sheet, below:

Amell posted the image of the poster on Facebook, with the following caption: “This fall, Green Is The New Black.” it’s a nice little reference to Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. In the image, we clearly get hints that Oliver is struggling to stay alive – a man with a massive target on his back, and trapped in the worst hell imaginable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of season 6, Oliver stepped and took responsibility for being the Green Arrow, letting the FBI take him into custody, in order to spare his team punishment. The problem with that move is that in being exposed as Green Arrow, and then locked in with entire gangs of criminals he once beat down (if not worse), Oliver has been given a veritable death sentence – and a slow, painful death, at that.

There’s the added problem that Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) is still apparently alive and kicking. After seeing what kind of puppet master Diaz was as season 6’s mastermind crimeboss, it’s totally within circumstances that Diaz could manipulate the situation form the shadows, in order to keep Ollie on lockdown, and/or a bounty on his head. It wouldn’t be just the threat of killing Oliver; someone like Diaz could push him into a place where his back against the wall, and he’s forced to become the sort of monster he thought he’d conquered in his heart.

The Arrow season 7 creative team has already hinted that prison could be more a test for the soul than of survival. As Amell previously stated:

“One scene in the premiere, what Oliver does is reprehensible,” Amell said at San Diego Comic-Con. “There’s nothing about him that is heroic at all [in the episode].”

This is a prison story, so don’t be surprised if things truly get darker and more violent as a result. As Stunt Coordinator James Bamford teased:

“Beth [Schwartz, Arrow showrunner] and I had a phone call with BNSP, which is our censors… a very lengthy phone call about a particular scene that we never had before,” Bamford said. “So, we are really trying to push the limits on the show in the gritty factor. We are trying to go as far as you can go within the confines of our network and what is expected of us and what we can do and can’t do. We are not on Netflix, so we will never be able to X, Y, and Z, but we are damn sure going to try.”

Arrow season 7, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.