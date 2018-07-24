‘Arrow’: Stephen Amell Hints at Who Kicked Him in Between the Legs During Filming

Arrow‘s seventh season is set to have a major impact on Oliver Queen’s world, and it looks like a similar

ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Stephen Amell, who stars on the long-running The CW series, about what fans can expect in Season 7. Among those topics was one tweet that Amell sent earlier this month, where he revealed that he had been kicked in the nuts while filming a fight scene. While Amell couldn’t name the culprit, he helped narrow down the field quite a bit.

“I can’t tell you, but he’s in the sizzle reel today.” Amell revealed in our video, which you can check out above. “Yeah. It hurt.”

Fans will surely speculate about which actor caused the mishap, especially with returning characters Brick (Vinnie Jones), Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White), and Derek Sampson (Cody Runnels) all appearing in the Season 7 trailer. But either way, it sounds like a kick in the nuts is the least of Arrow‘s worries, considering what else is going on in Star City.

Oliver resorted to going public with his Green Arrow identity as a way to protect those in his orbit, a choice that ultimately led him to be surrended to a supermax prison.

“Oliver is definitely in jail.” Amell explained. “And I think that he’s going to be in jail I think longer than people expect.”

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

You can view the official synopsis for Arrow‘s seventh season below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.