‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Teases Intense Days Filming Season 7

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is going to be put through the wringer in Arrow‘s upcoming seventh season, and it looks like that sentiment is carrying over behind the scenes.

Amell recently shared a video on his social media accounts, where he remarked that filming Season 7 thus far has had more intense days than entire seasons in the past. You can check out his video about the subject below.

Considering the place that Oliver is currently at within Arrow‘s canon, it’s interesting to see that Amell is being put to the test in such a way. As fans know, Oliver will be starting out Season 7 while stuck in a maximum security prison, after he unmasked himself as the Green Arrow and surrendered to the authorities. Granted, that probably isn’t stopping Oliver from getting in some tough situations, but it sounds like he will be handling it in an interesting way.

“One scene in the premiere, what Oliver does is reprehensible.” Amell revealed in a recent interview. “There’s nothing about him that is heroic at all [in the episode].”

Meanwhile, Team Arrow will be attempting to discover how to move on in Oliver’s absence, with some complicated results.

“I think the idea is that, now with him being in prison, we’re having to interpret the idea of fighting for Star City.” Rick Gonzalez, who plays Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, explained in the same interview. “Continuing to move forward and do what we need to do to help the city. But how do we interpret that? How does that come about? The choice of me being behind the mask, do I do that, how do I do that, or do I not do that so we’ll see that throughout the entire season.”

“I think the team is definitely broken, after all of the animosity that happened between us last season.” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, added. “And now the predicament Oliver is in, and just the sacrifice that he made for us. The hierarchy is broken, so we need to restructure and reevaluate how we approach the team.”

Even with all of that, it sounds like Arrow won’t be pulling any punches in Season 7, something that the series’ star is excited about.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.