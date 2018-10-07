Stephen Amell Reveals When New ‘Arrow’ Season 7 Trailer Arrives

Arrow‘s season seven premiere is just over a week away, but fans won’t have to wait quite that long for a look at The CW series. A new teaser is coming, and soon.

Stephen Amell, who stars as Oliver Queen in the Arrowverse series, shared a photo on Twitter recently teasing that another sizzle reel for Season 7 will be coming on Monday along with a screen capture of the reel featuring a very battered Oliver, presumably in Slabside Prison. Check it out below.

The image of a battered Oliver seems to indicate that, like the other teasers for Season 7, will feature glimpses of his time behind bars, possibly even of the prison fight that Oliver will be involved in that may be part of the reason the show had to have a conversation with the censors over.

“Beth [Schwartz, Arrow showrunner] and I had a phone call with BNSP, which is our censors… a very lengthy phone call about a particular scene that we never had before,” frequent Arrow director James Bamford explained in an interview earlier this summer. “So, we are really trying to push the limits on the show in the gritty factor. We are trying to go as far as you can go within the confines of our network and what is expected of us and what we can do and can’t do. We are not on Netflix, so we will never be able to X, Y, and Z, but we are damn sure going to try.”

As fans will recall, Oliver was sentenced to prison for crimes as Green Arrow as part of an agreement to cooperate with the FBI in exchanges for their help dealing with Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). With Oliver behind bars, though, things will be very different for those close to him left on the outside, especially since Diaz is still at large.

“Everything is a little bit under constraints because of what’s going on with Oliver so [the vigilantism is] definitely going to be there, but they’re going to have to be a little bit crafty in how they go about it,” Juliana Harkavy, who plays Dinah Drake/Black Canary, told ComicBook.com. “I think everybody kind of has to step up in their own way. In a large part I think that’s what this season is really going to be about like how do we see ourselves as heroes without our leader. It’s going to come in a lot of different forms for Dinah.”

The situation could be particularly challenge for Felicity Smoak, who married Oliver last season.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained in an interview earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William… I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

Are you excited to see Arrow‘s Season 7 premiere? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.