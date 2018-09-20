New ‘Arrow’ Season 7 Trailer Released

A new trailer for Arrow season 7 has arrived – and you can check out all of the brutal jailhouse action, suspense, and all those juicy new reveals, above!

This new trailer shows off more of what Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) life has been, ever since he surrendered himself to Super Max prison at the end of season 6. Needless to say, being a superhero locked in with the criminals he used to beat down isn’t an optimum situation. Meanwhile, Star City attempts to solve the mystery of who is swinging around in the Green Arrow‘s hood, now that outed vigilante Oliver Queen is now behind bars.

If that wasn’t enough, the trailer end with Felicity Smoak and Oliver’s son William in peril, as she gets re-acquainted with dethroned crimelord Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo)!

Thanks to a change in creative direction with new showrunner Beth Schwartz, Arrow fans can say for the first time in a long time that they truly don’t know what to expect. While that may worry some fans, it’s also brings in the wonderful potential of us getting something new and fresh from the show, which has definitely begun to show its age, and has been on something of an oscillating pattern in terms of quality, with certain seasons (2, 5) looked at as major highlights, while other seasons (4) have seen so much fan backlash that it’s been unclear if Arrow could or should go on. Hopefully, season 7 will be one of those upswing moments for the series, and something of a fresh foundation for future seasons to build upon.

“Super Max” is one of the more famous Green Arrow stories in DC Comics lore, so Arrow has an early boost in terms of exciting fans with its seasonal arc. At the same time, Arrowverse shows (Flash) have squandered big comic book storylines before (Flashpoint), by turning them into minor story arcs in the larger context of a season. So how long will “Super Max” be in play? While we may not know that answer, the show’s crew has teased that the prison portion of the season 7 story will be pretty brutal, for as long as it lasts:

“Beth [Schwartz, Arrow showrunner] and I had a phone call with BNSP, which is our censors… a very lengthy phone call about a particular scene that we never had before,” Arrow director James Bamford explained in a previous interview. “So, we are really trying to push the limits on the show in the gritty factor. We are trying to go as far as you can go within the confines of our network and what is expected of us and what we can do and can’t do. We are not on Netflix, so we will never be able to X, Y, and Z, but we are damn sure going to try.”

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.