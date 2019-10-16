Arrow Fans Are Freaking out About Batman’s Cowl In “Starling City”

Arrow‘s final season kicked off tonight with Oliver on his first mission for The Monitor. It’s a mission that takes the hero far from home but also to some deeply familiar territory such as back to Lian Yu, where pretty much everything started for Arrow. This time around, however, it was with a stunning twist that was revealed during a clip for the episode released ahead of tonight’s premiere: Batman’s cowl on the island where Deathstroke’s mask was originally.

While the clip let fans know in advance that this epic Easter Egg was coming, that didn’t take away the shock for fans watching the episode live. Batman references in the Arrowverse are their own sort of gold, exciting and thrilling fans every time one happens. That this one was so specific and so bold was super exciting for fans, but also very confusing. Batman is a character that has never made an appearance on Earth-1, though we know he exists or at least existed thanks to Batwoman so what’s up with that cowl? Did Oliver kill Batman? Where are we?

If we’re asking those questions, you can bet fans were, too. Arrow fans quickly took to Twitter to react to the stunning surprise. The reactions covered a lot of ground, everything from clever jokes to actual concerns and questions about what was going on that Batman would even end up in that situation. Some had their deep cut thoughts on where Oliver might be — Batman is a villain on Earth-13 in the Smallville comics after all — but mostly people were just stunned at seeing the Bat cowl in the Arrowverse.

Want to see how fans reacted to this opening surprise in tonight’s Season 8 premiere? Read on for some of our favorite reactions and be sure to share your own in the comments below.

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Wait, what?

Wait



Did that turn into a Batman cowl?#Arrow — The Devearl’s Advocate (@BreakABone) October 16, 2019

No, seriously, was that Batman’s cowl?

WAS THAT A BATMAN MASK? #Arrow — Steven Giampa (@StevenDGiampa) October 16, 2019

Oliver Queen what have you done?

So what you’re saying is Oliver is why we can’t have nice things.

Wow so that’s why we haven’t seen Batman in this universe #Arrow killed him. pic.twitter.com/Dwqgt0ffu6 — Jake 🎃Jack-o’-lantern🎃 (@JacobyJ56) October 16, 2019

Where are we???

…so what Earth is this?! Was that a Batman mask?! It was a Deathstroke mask originally right?! #Arrow — Dennis Mills (@KingAce22) October 16, 2019

This whole situation is just a mess.

WTF?! OLIVER ON LIAN YU WITH A BATMAN MASK, MOIRA MARRIED TO MALCOLM, TOMMY WITH A BEARD, THEA KILLED BY VERTIGO, OLIVER JUST BACK FROM THE ISLAND! HOW?! WHAT?! 🙊🙊 #Arrow x — Siobhan #LoveTheLances 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) October 16, 2019

Is this a nod or something?

I don’t know if that was a nod to Arrow being inspired by Batman or something deeper. — AnwarShihōin (@AnwarStarwind) October 16, 2019

So unsettling

The Batman mask on Lian Yu was amazing… and unsettling. #Arrow — jay ruymann ♡ (@houseofhastings) October 16, 2019

Yikes

Fans: omg arrow is just batman lol



Oliver Queen, after 8 years of hearing this BS: pic.twitter.com/vNHCHDyKjp — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) October 15, 2019

So confused Batman is dead