Arrow: Diggle’s New Costume for Final Season Revealed

Arrow is headed into its final ten episodes later this fall, and it looks like that will involve quite a few costume upgrades. In addition to showcasing new costume concept art for Laurel Lance/Black Canary (Katie Cassidy Rodgers), consulting producer Marc Guggenheim took to Twitter to share John Diggle’s (David Ramsey) suit for the final season.

⁦@david_ramsey⁩ and I ran out of time! Here’s Spartan’s new costume for Season 8! pic.twitter.com/yWf37ymqhO — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) July 20, 2019

Guggenheim later confirmed that Diggle’s new suit was one of the costume teases he posted earlier this month.

It’s unclear exactly what’s in store for Diggle in Arrow‘s final season, and how that will tie into Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) final days leading up to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Diggle’s future is expected to play an interesting role in the show’s flash-forward sequences, with Connor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones) and John Diggle Jr. (Charlie Barnett) set to appear. And of course, there’s the whole John Stewart of it all too.

“I think that’s the great thing about John Diggle,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The writers and I have always talked about this, that the characters on Arrow are so rich and they really have been from the beginning. You can tell the story you want, but if you want to tell a story about any of those characters, you’re not hurting for story. You can do a six- or seven-episode arc on any one of these characters and get great storytelling out of it. You haven’t seen a lot of his backstory…and I think people are curious about it — particularly when you find out that his father’s name is Stewart, for God’s sakes, and he has a mother who’s alive and well, that he doesn’t call. These types of things make the character rich.”

“I think that’s the type of stuff that makes a seventh or eighth season interesting — that there is more interesting story to tell.” Ramsey added. “‘Is he Green Lantern? Is he not? What’s going on with his family?’ You’re asking these questions at the end of the seventh season of a show. That’s a testament to the storytelling of the show, but I think John Diggle is a really rich character, and I think we’re still scratching the surface to all of his story, both backstory and future. I mean, he adopted a son at some point [in the flash forwards], and there’s conflict between his biological son and his adopted son. How did he play into that? Just tons of story left to tell.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.