Arrow Series Finale and Retrospective Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Fadeout,” the upcoming series finale to Arrow, which will close the book on the first of their current crop of DC Comics television series. The episode will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on January 26, following a retrospective special that looks back at the last eight seasons, as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) became…something else. The character is expected to die in the final episode of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which will air on Tuesday, and the following week will see “Green Arrow and the Canaries,” an episode that serves as a backdoor pilot for a spinoff TV series of the same name.

The night will likely serve as an emotional sendoff both to Arrow the series and to Oliver Queen as a character. You can see the official synopses below.

“Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Stephen Amell and the cast of “Arrow,” and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Original airdate 1/28/2020.

“Fadeout” — (9:00-10:01 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell).Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity.James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#810). Original airdate 1/28/2020.

In addition to bringing back Katherine McNamara in the role of Mia Queen (Oliver’s daughter and the new Green Arrow), Green Arrow and the Canaries will also bring back Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) in supporting roles, while bringing over some Arrow writing and producing talent to run the show if it goes to series. The backdoor pilot, which will air on January 21, will center on a version of Star City in 2040, where Mia finds idyllic life threatened when she has to return to action as the new Green Arrow.

Arrow returns to the air on January 14 as part of the finale night for the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” storyline. That episode will be followed by the final chapter in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The following week, “Green Arrow and the Canaries” will air, followed by the series finale, “Fadeout,” on January 28.