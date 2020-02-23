Arrow Producer Reveals Script for Series Finale’s Final Olicity Scene

An era of DC Comics television ended a matter of weeks ago, when Arrow aired its series finale episode on The CW. The final hour certainly gave fans a lot to take in, right down to the final moments, which showed a long-awaited reunion between Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in the afterlife. If you were curious how that scene initially came together , a new tweet from consulting producer Marc Guggenheim seems up your alley. On Sunday, Guggenheim took to Twitter to share the official script pages for those closing moments.

After Rickards stepped away from the show at the end of Season 7, fans were curious to see if and how she would return for the final ten episodes.

“(A return is) not completely up to me,” Rickards said in a convention appearance last year. “Never say never… I spent seven years of my 20s on this show — people fall in love with this character that I now have to say goodbye to. She’ll always be a huge part of my life, as will all these people. I’m saying goodbye to a family I’ve been working with for the past seven years.”

“We didn’t know if Emily would return to the show,” Guggenheim previously told ComicBook.com. “So the challenge in [the season seven finale] was, how do you tee up a potential appearance in season eight, but not require, or not owe a appearance in season eight. But it all worked out very organically.”

“This has never happened to me before or since,” Guggenheim continued. “I came out of the meditation with the entire scene in my head, like literally word for word, exactly as you just watched it. I quickly opened up my laptop, and [thought], ‘I gotta get this down.’ For me, it felt so right. And I very excitedly texted Beth, ‘I wrote the final scene, I’ve got to send it to you.’ Of course the big question was, is Emily coming back to be in it? We were like, well, now she really has to, because I really love the scene. And fortunately, she did.”

