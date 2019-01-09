‘Arrow’ Showrunner Reveals Clue For Episode 714 Title

While Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz is still keeping the title to the series’ upcoming fourteenth episode a secret for now, she is having some fun teasing fans with the reveal.

Holding up a script cover with the title obscured by a Post-It note, Schwartz photographed it against a backdrop in what seems likely to be the Berlanti Productions office, complete with posters for various series that Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and other Arrow familiar faces have worked on over the years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She teased that something in the image — likely one of the other posters — provided a clue to the episode’s title.

There is a clue in this picture of what the title is for 714… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AnHT566qm5 — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) January 9, 2019

The most popular fan speculation so far focuses on the Jack & Bobby poster, a series with four credited co-creators, including Greg Berlanti and author/comic book writer Brad Meltzer. The series centered on a pair of brothers, one of whom was going to be the President when he grew up. Because they were kids at the start of the series, that meant flash-forwards to the year 2049, when one of the brothers was a celebrated political figure and the other had died.

The poster features the year 2041, which fans are keying in on since the show has abandoned its conventional flashback structure this season and instead has flash-forwards to a future where Oliver and Felicity are gone and Oliver’s son William is following a trail of breadcrumbs left behind by Felicity in a dystopian, violent future version of Star City.

In the first season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, an older version of Oliver Queen appeared in a similarly-war torn version of the city in an episode titled “Star City 2046.” In that episode, the future’s Green Arrow was John Diggle’s son, who went by the name Connor Hawke, played by Joseph David-Jones.

Jack & Bobby is a play on the names of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert. Both of them, like Jack on the show, died young and with a seemingly-bright political future ahead. The future war in which Jack fought, The War of the Americas, was referenced as an event that took place on Earth-2 in an episode of The Flash.

The image, seen in the tweet above, also includes a poster for Everwood and a couple of Arrow pieces.

Ironically, Meltzer, who also wrote for the series along with Arrow veterans like Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle, released a new book yesterday about America’s first, President, George Washington. You can check that out here.

Arrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT Monday nights on The CW.