‘Arrow’ Showrunner Addresses Possibility of Series Spinoff

It’s an interesting time for Arrow fans. Earlier this year it was announced that the series that kicked off The CW‘s Arrowverse would, in fact, be returning for an eighth season. Then, that news was followed up with the announcement that Season 8 would be the series’ last, a shorter-than-usual 10-episode close for the fan-favorite show. And then in another major surprise, Felicity Smoak actress Emily Bett Rickards announced that her time on Arrow will end with Season 7. In the face of all of that, fans of the series have been holding on to the idea that there might be an Arrow spinoff in the works — and it’s something executive producer Beth Schwartz isn’t ruling out.

All season on Arrow, fans have been treated to flash forwards of Star City roughly 20 years in the future. One episode in particular, “Star City 2040”, was devoted entirely to that future. It got fans to hoping that maybe that could the basis of an Arrow spinoff and it’s something Schwartz didn’t completely dismiss in recent comments to TV Line.

“It was definitely meant to grow the world that we had already built and to see the next generation of what Oliver and Felicity and our present-day team have worked so hard for, and sort of see what happens in the future,” Schwartz said. “We love those characters and would love to see them go on in some capacity after the show’s over.”

While that could simply mean crossovers with the other Arrowverse series — The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, it certainly seems like there could be room for a future spinoff.

“We were so happy, internally, about how it came out,” Schwartz added. “We kinda love our future story.”

Fans have enjoyed that future story, too, due largely in part to what it reveals about Oliver and Felicity’s future. While fans haven’t been super excited about the lack of details about Oliver’s whereabouts and fate in that 2040 storyline, the flash forwards did reveal that the “Olicity” couple ultimately expand their family. The mysterious Blackstar seen in the flash forwards ends up being none other than Mia Smoke, daughter of Oliver and Felicity. That reveal along has fans hopeful that there could be a spinoff series, one that features Mia continuing the journey started on Arrow.

For now, though, fans will just have to wait and see where things go in the current season of Arrow. The show is currently on a brief hiatus and will return with the series’ promised Birds of Prey-inspired episode, “Lost Canary” on April 15th.

