Arrow: Stephen Amell Says David Ramsey-Directed Final Season Episode Might Be Best Episode Ever

Arrow‘s final season premiere airs tonight, setting in motion the last ten episodes of the long-running The CW series. The season is expected to follow Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) on a new and final journey, as he tries to stop the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover from destroying the multiverse. While it sounds like each episode in that final run will be significant, Amell recently voiced his excitement for one episode in particular. On Tuesday, Amell took to Twitter to praise the sixth episode of the final season, which will be directed by fellow series star David Ramsey. Amell explained that the episode might be the “best episode ever” in the series and that Ramsey directing it was “no accident”.

Episode 8.06 might be our best episode ever. @david_ramsey at the helm was no accident. So happy I had so much to do for him. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 15, 2019

Ramsey’s episode is titled “Reset”, and is sure to play an interesting role in the “last hurrah” that Oliver has in store.

“[We’re] taking the show on the road, really getting away from Star City,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim previously said. “Oliver is going to be traveling the world and we’re going to go to a lot of different places. Every time I see Oliver and the Monitor, it’s like, ‘Okay, we are very far from where we started.’ But again, that means the show has grown and evolved.”

“This is sort of his final test because it’s greater than Star City,” showrunner Beth Schwartz added.

This will be the second episode of the series that Ramsey has helmed, after last season’s “Past Sins”.

“You have that when you come onto a show, because you’re looking at the story.” Ramsey told ComicBook.com earlier this year of the experience of directing. “You’re looking at each character, you’re looking at your own character, and it was really true for the first three seasons on the set….When I got the opportunity to direct, it was back to that feeling of season 1, 2, and 3 again: the bigger picture, the big story, all the characters’ arcs, not just my own. So it changed it, and it was a shot in the arm. It was like, what a rich story with all of these rich characters. You really get to see the Arrow phenomenon and why it’s so successful, because these are very, very good characters that have a lot of life still left in them.”

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.