Arrow: Diggle’s Cameo on The Flash Won’t Reference Green Lantern Tease

Arrow aired its final episode ever on Tuesday night, bringing an end to an era of The CW’s superhero storytelling. Even as a sort of epilogue on the life and death of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), the finale established an interesting new status quo for many of the show’s supporting characters. This included John Diggle (David Ramsey), whose final scene in the series seemed to hint at him finally becoming a member of the Green Lantern Corps. Next week, Ramsey is expected to reprise his role on the mid-season premiere of The Flash — but don’t expect him to address his new superhero connection in the episode. In a recent interview with TVLine, Ramsey confirmed that there won’t be a reference to the Green Lantern of it all, as Diggle will have other priorities in his return to Central City.

“No, that doesn’t happen,” Ramsey confirmed. “It is John Diggle over there as John Diggle, and we’re working on a case.”

Ramsey did hint that part of his role in the episode revolves around the continued mourning of Oliver, something that the characters of The Flash are still trying to process.

“There’s a whole cast [of characters] over there that’s still recovering from Oliver’s death, and part of the connection to Oliver is Diggle, obviously,” Ramsey added. “So Diggle’s presence there serves as kind of a conduit, a way to grieve. But there’s also a case, there’s something to solve… that Diggle’s a part of.”

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Diggle and that Green Lantern tease, the moment plays off of years of speculation and hope on behalf of fans. The show began to canonically hint at the possibility here and there, from confirming that Diggle’s lineage is tied to the Stewart family (making his name technically John Stewart), to having The Flash of Earth-90 (John Wesley Shipp) remark that John wasn’t “wearing his ring.”

“It was something that the fans sort of put on David’s radar, and David really embraced it,” Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim recently told ComicBook.com. “And we love David. And obviously I have great affection for the Green Lantern character, and the Green Lantern franchise. But for sure, this was something that the fans manifested into existence.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.