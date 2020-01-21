Arrow Almost Gave Laurel Lance a New 52-Inspired Costume

Now that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is officially in the books, The CW‘s Arrowverse of shows are dealing with the aftermath in some wide-ranging ways. For Arrow, that will involve airing the series’ final two episodes, one of which will be a backdoor pilot for a potential Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff. The episode is set to follow Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), and Mia Smoak-Queen (Katherine McNamara) on a new adventure in the 2040s, including all of them suiting up as their superhero personas. As longtime concept illustrator Andy Poon recently revealed on social media, that almost looked completely different for Laurel. Over the weekend, Poon shared a post on Instagram of one of the scrapped costume designs for Laurel’s flash-forward costume, which was created by him and Arrowverse costume designer Maya Mani.

The look gives Laurel and black, blue, and gold bodice on her costume, which looks almost exactly like Black Canary’s New 52 costume. While Laurel’s final costume ended up taking on a similar color palette, fans have already begun to lament how awesome and comic-accurate this costume could have been.

Although it’s unclear at this point if Green Arrow and the Canaries will be picked up to series, fans are already eager to see what the backdoor pilot has in store. The idea was brought to fruition thanks in part to a pitch from Cassidy, as she revealed in an interview last year.

“I’ve pitched it,” Cassidy explained last August. “I think they should. It’s time for women. Come on, we’ve got this.”

“There’s always a chance.” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim explained to ComicBook.com last year. “Especially since this has now become this huge universe. We have all these different places we can go, different ways we can tell stories. And the thing I always – and I’ve been saying this for a few years now, because it’s been a universe for a few years now – whenever an actor leaves the show, I always say ‘It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.’ Because we have all these different avenues available to us, between time travel and parallel universes and animated — you name it, we’ve got all these different avenues, which is a nice thing to be able to explore.”

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.