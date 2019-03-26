‘Arrow’: Laurel Goes Rogue in “Lost Canary” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Lost Canary”, the upcoming episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The episode is expected to focus on Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy Rodgers) and her motivations throughout the season, something that the promo certainly seems to complicate in an interesting way. Now that Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka) has leaked photos of Laurel and Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) to the press, Laurel’s role as a morally-good District Attorney appears to be in danger in one way or another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Arrow has certainly edited promos in misleading ways in the past, so there’s no telling exactly how things will unfold from there. Given how often fans have campaigned for Laurel to have a redemption arc, and the revelations surrounding her early days with her Canary Cry, there’s no telling exactly where things will go next.

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy Rodgers told ComicBook.com last year. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

“I think there’s room for redemption for her character.” Cassidy Rodgers continued. “And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

Regardless of how Laurel’s story unfolds, the episode will put her into a new predicament, as it also includes appearances by Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), uniting the show’s trilogy of “canaries”.

“We are doing a Birds of Prey-inspired episode, that Laurel will be involved with,” showrunner Beth Schwartz said earlier this year. “We’ll get to see what happens in her overall redemption arc — whether she really did turn over a new leaf, or is she still the same evil Black Siren we met last season.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “Lost Canary” will air on April 15th.