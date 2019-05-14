Arrow: The Fate of Team Arrow May Have Been Revealed in Season 7 Finale

Arrow‘s season seven finale had quite a lot of twists and turns — and it may have majorly changed the topography of the show going forward. (Beyond, you know, the episode’s last ten minutes.)

Spoilers for tonight’s season finale of Arrow, “You Have Saved This City”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode followed Team Arrow in their fight against Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka), which ended with Emiko warning Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) to get his family to safety before the Ninth Circle found them. Once everything was said and done, Oliver and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) decided to leave Star City, but were reassured that it was in good hands with the friends of theirs that remained. Oliver praised Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), John Diggle (David Ramsey), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), and Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) for their various heroic qualities, which Diggle then compared to the four pillars of heroism.

The team decided that they should find a way to always carry those pillars with them (which explains the “Mark of Four” tattoos that were established in the flash-forwards earlier this year). While there wasn’t any noticable line about it, the subtext seemed to be that Team Arrow was disbanding once again.

“By the end of the finale, we’ll see what ends up happening to the team, so I don’t want to say too much,” showrunner Beth Schwartz told ComicBook.com leading up to the season finale.

Granted, there’s no telling exactly how things will unfold in Arrow‘s remaining ten episodes, and how some of the show’s supporting cast will factor into things next year. But given the completely different endgames that Oliver and Felicity are now on – and the way things seemed to be at the beginning of this year’s flash-forwards – this certainly seems to be the end of Team Arrow for the time being.

“We didn’t know the end was coming when we started, but I think it was just about wanting to do something different.” Schwartz told ComicBook.com of the final season. “A lot of us have been here from the beginning, and we wanted to open up the world, which is why we brought in the future story, and wanted to open this up to telling some new stories with new characters, but that were greatly affected by our main character.”

Arrow will return for an eighth and final season this fall on The CW.